She Allegedly ’Liked’ Tweets About Peter

According to screenshots obtained by Cosmopolitan, Kelley “liked” several shady tweets about Peter. “I respect Kelly [sic] so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it,” one tweet reads.

While Kelley appeared to unlike the tweets, the magazine reports that she also “liked” a post that called the pilot “disrespectful.”

“How is it fair that Peter rolled his eyes and said he had to figure stuff out and Kelley is supposed to be understanding of that, but when Kelley said she was trying to figure out her way he wasn’t even remotely accepting of that,” a third tweet allegedly “liked” by Kelley reads.