She Knew Peter Before the Show

Kelley randomly ran into Peter in Malibu in August 2019, weeks before the show started filming that September.

“Kelly met Peter prior to the taping of the show,” host Chris Harrison said in January 2020. “This is completely random but they met at a hotel they were both at for separate parties. She knew Peter — Peter obviously didn’t know her — she went up to him, and they met, and they both think this could be destiny.”