The Bachelor The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan ‘Liked’ Shady Tweets About Peter Weber: 5 Things to Know By Sarah Hearon February 10, 2020 ABC/Maarten de Boer 5 1 / 5 She Went to the University of Alabama It’s safe to say Peter has a thing for girls who say, “Roll tide!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News