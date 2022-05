Kamalame Cay

Atlantis offers seaplane adventures to Kamalame Cay on the remote Andros Island with their partner Coco Bahama Air. The Kamalame Cay excursion includes chauffeured roundtrip car service from Atlantis to Nassau’s Odyssey Airport, a scenic seaplane ride, a delicious sea-to-table lunch under Kamalame Cay’s famous palapa, access to an overwater spa and activities like snorkeling, bonefishing and more.