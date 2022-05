Marine Habitats

While the Atlantis property may seem like it is only a tropical resort, the resort also proudly displays an extraordinary collection of marine habitats and marine exhibits. Visitors can explore a variety of lagoons, caves, coral formations and breathtaking underwater ruins that are home to 50,000 aquatic animals and over 250 marine species, including some exotic marine life like barracudas, piranhas, sharks, rays, the endangered alligator gar and more.