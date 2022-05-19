The Royal

The Royal is the most iconic tower at the Atlantis resort and its new upgrades do not disappoint. The newly renovated tower features design elements that celebrate the nautical roots of the resort. It is centrally located on the resort property and provides easy access to all the amenities Atlantis has to offer. The East Tower renovations will be complete by Summer 2022 and closely followed by The West Tower. The iconic Bridge Suite is also on track for a complete renovation by 2023.