Top 5

Stories

Travel

Atlantis Paradise Island Is a Celebrity Hot Spot! Take a Tour Inside the Gorgeous Resort

By
Atlantis Paradise Island Is a Celebrity Hot Spot! Take a Tour Inside the Gorgeous Resort
Recently renovated guest rooms bring a fresh, modern look and feel to the most iconic hotel at Atlantis. This room features a king bed, arm chair and seating area, a modern sitting table with two chairs and floor-to-ceiling windows with a French balcony overlooking the waterscape. The updated bathroom features a combined shower-bathtub. Each room offers a small refrigerator, digital safe, iron and ironing board and coffee maker. - Views: Water - Max Occupancy: 3 adults and 1 Child 4 Years Old and Under Photos Courtesy of Atlantis
10
3 / 10
podcast

The Royal

The Royal is the most iconic tower at the Atlantis resort and its new upgrades do not disappoint. The newly renovated tower features design elements that celebrate the nautical roots of the resort. It is centrally located on the resort property and provides easy access to all the amenities Atlantis has to offer. The East Tower renovations will be complete by Summer 2022 and closely followed by The West Tower. The iconic Bridge Suite is also on track for a complete renovation by 2023.

Back to top