Which Villains Will Appear?

While Pattinson hopes for a Court of Owls appearance, Reeves said he could envision Mr. Freeze in a sequel.

“In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything. So to me it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen, even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that such a great story, right?” he told Collider in February. “I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great.”