Who Is Directing and Writing ‘The Batman 2’?

While Pattinson was the only confirmed cast member when the sequel was announced in April 2022, the film left the door open for other stars to return, including Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Colin Farrell could also return as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, but that will likely depend on what happens to his character in his HBO Max spinoff series.