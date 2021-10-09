Everything to Know About Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s ‘The Batman’

A Catwoman Who Doesn’t Pull Any Punches

When Kravitz auditioned for the Catwoman role, she wanted to keep things real with her director. “It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me,” she told Another Mag in September 2021. “To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role.”

The High Fidelity alum reportedly beat out Joker’s Zazie Beetz and Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez for the part.