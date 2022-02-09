A Different Take on the Caped Crusader

Unlike most Batman adaptations, which portray Bruce Wayne as suave and confident, Pattinson has a more depressing take on the character. “He’s kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman,” the Good Time star told GQ in February 2022. “In this, it’s sort of implied that he’s had a bit of a breakdown.”

And it’s not just Batman who’s a bit dreary this time around: “It’s a sad movie,” Pattinson later added. “It’s kind of about him trying to find some element of hope, in himself, and not just the city. Normally, Bruce never questions his own ability; he questions the city’s ability to change.”