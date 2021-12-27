Another ‘Batman’ Trailer

In a trailer released in late December 2021, titled “The Bat and the Cat,” Kravitz’s character, Catwoman, gets more screen time. “If we don’t stand up, no one will,” she tells Batman while they appear to discuss The Riddler.

The caped crusader notes that she has quite a few cats in her home, and they’re not the only thing she claims to have multiples of. When Batman says, “Don’t throw your life away,” she replies, “Don’t worry, honey. I’ve got nine of ’em.”

The feline-friendly vigilante seems to have no problem with facing danger. “Let’s get into some trouble,” she tells Pattinson’s character.