Catwoman’s Sexuality

Selina calls her roommate “baby” in the film — and later uses the same term of endearment for Batman. Kravitz said that she assumed Selina and her pal Annika were more than friends.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz told Australian outlet Pedestrian when asked if the character was bisexual.

Reeves, however, revealed that he didn’t necessarily have the same vision. “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” he told Pedestrian in a separate interview with the Aussie website. “[Catwoman] has an intimacy with that character, and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”