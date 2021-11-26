Top 5

Stories

Movies

Everything to Know About Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s ‘The Batman’

By
Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson Is 'Out of This World' in 'The Batman'
9
9 / 9
podcast

Fans Aren’t Ready

Kravitz told Variety in November 2021 that she’d “seen a little” of the film’s final product — and she was floored by Pattinson’s performance. “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” she said. “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

Back to top