Robert Pattinson's Batman Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain

Rock Star Inspiration

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves told Empire in December 2021. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

The director added that Pattinson had “that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”