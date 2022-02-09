The Riddler Has a Message

In one of the first preview clips released by Warner Bros. in January 2021, The Riddler sends Batman a message in a rather dramatic fashion — a car crashes into an indoor funeral, and Bruce dives to save a grieving child from the car’s path.

The car is being driven by district attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), but he’s under someone else’s control. A bomb is strapped to his neck and duct tape on his mouth reads, “No more lies,” The Riddler’s tagline.

A phone attached to Colson’s hand rings and a note taped to his chest says, “To the Batman.” The ringing strikes panic, and the officers quickly evacuate the service. Bruce, however, remains at the scene.