Is There Hope for a Carmy and Sydney Romance?

According to White, there is still a long way to go when it comes to healing Carmy and Sydney’s partnership.

“You’ve still got this tension, with Carmy and Sydney, and this power balance that they’re still gonna be struggling with. Yes, he apologized, kind of. Yes, she sort of accepted it. Yes, they both have a shared passion for this thing,” he told Collider in July 2022, referring to their bond as “really smart” on screen. “But there’s certainly a lot for them to sort out with one another still left.”