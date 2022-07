What Will the Story Be for Season 2?

Based on season 1, the next chapter will focus on the employees trying to fix up The Original Beef as a team. This reunion comes after Carmy’s outburst in episode 7 caused Sydney and Marcus to temporarily quit.

Season 2 will also presumably continue to follow Carmy as he deals with Mikey’s death. After opening up in an Al-Anon meeting, Carmy’s issues with his older brother took a turn when Richie finally gave him the letter that Mikey left.