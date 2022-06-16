‘Finding Prince Charming’

The 2016 Logo series, which unfortunately only had one season, was the gay version of The Bachelor. Interior designer Robert Sepúlveda Jr., the “Prince Charming” figure, had to eliminate one suitor per episode until only one man was left standing. Hairstylist Eric Leonardos won although he and Sepúlveda didn’t pursue a relationship outside the house for long.

“Eric is a super, super sweet guy, but we’re not together and I’m completely, completely single,” the California native revealed in a video shared exclusively with Us Weekly in March 2017.