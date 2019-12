“A Christmas Carol” — Doctor Who (2010)

Matt Smith stars as the Eleventh Doctor for a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with a science fiction twist. The Doctor lands on a crashing space liner where he meets a miser, Kazran Sardick (Michael Gambon), who refuses to help the people onboard. The Doctor attempts to use time travel to alter Kazran’s past and make him a kinder person willing to save the spaceship.