“A Very Topanga Christmas” — Boy Meets World (1997)

When Cory (Ben Savage) discovers his girlfriend, Topanga (Danielle Fishel), has different Christmas traditions than his family, he finds it hard to adjust. Topanga likes to drink cider instead of eggnog, open presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas morning and likes her pancakes with sugar not syrup. Cory regrets inviting Topanga until he’s visited by the Ghost of Christmas Future, who happens to look like Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). Cory gets a glimpse at what life would be like without Topanga and learns that maybe it’s worth making a few compromises.