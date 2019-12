“The Best Chrismukkah Ever” — The O.C. (2003)

Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) fused together all the best parts of Christmas and Hanukkah to create the ultimate holiday — Chrismukkah. The episode is filled with holiday cheer as Seth teaches the spirit of Christmukkah to Ryan, who finds himself dealing with an emotionally unstable Marissa. Meanwhile, Seth is trapped in a love triangle between Anna (Samaire Armstrong) and Summer who both compete for his affection with their best gifts.