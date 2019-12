“The One With the Holiday Armadillo” — Friends (2000)

Ross (David Schwimmer) tries to introduce Hanukkah into his son Ben’s life but Ben isn’t happy that Santa Claus won’t be coming to town. Ross tries to rent a Santa costume but when they’re all sold-out he settles for an Armadillo costume instead and tries to share the story of Hanukkah. Chandler (Matthew Perry), however, is able to find a Santa costume and shows up at the last minute to support Ross.