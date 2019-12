“The Strike” — Seinfeld (1997)

“The Strike,” also known as the Festivus episode, introduced the made-up holiday of Festivus to the masses. Kramer (Michael Richards) returns to work at H&H Bagels after a 12-year strike and tries to get the day off once he learns about the holiday of Festivus. When his manager refuses to give him the day off, Kramer protests by resuming his 12-year strike.