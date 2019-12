“Twas The Night Before Christening” — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1993)

Five years in the future, Uncle Phil (James Avery) tells the story of Nicky’s (Ross Bagley) Christmas Eve christening. After Will (Will Smith) discovers the rest of his family has splurged on expensive gifts, he tries to get Boyz II Men to perform. The plan takes a turn when it’s revealed Will stole the girlfriend of the group’s Nathan Morris back in Philadelphia.