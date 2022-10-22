Best Women Running TV Shows: From 'Nancy Drew' to 'Vampire Academy'

Julie Plec

The producer got her start as an assistant to Wes Craven on Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 3. Plec went on to develop The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, which later branched out to include The Originals and Legacies.

The writer was also involved in The Tomorrow People, Containment and The Endgame in various capacities. She has directed episodes of Riverdale and Roswell, New Mexico as well.

After working on TVD with MacIntyre — who played Liz Forbes — the pair continued to collaborate behind the scenes with Peacock’s adaptation of the Vampire Academy book series. The Illinois native currently has several projects in development such as HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus, Netflix’s Confessions, Dead Day, Clifton and We Were Liars for Peacock.