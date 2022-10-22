Natasha Lyonne

The New York native was a child actor who made waves in films such as But I’m a Cheerleader, American Pie and more. After taking a break from Hollywood to overcome her substance abuse issues, Lyonne returned to the limelight with Netflix’s hit series Orange Is the New Black, followed by films such as Ad Astra and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Lyonne expanded her skills by co-creating, writing, starring in and directing Russian Doll for Netflix.

The Emmy nominee continues to direct and is the executive producer on Loot and the upcoming series Poker Face.