Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor

Before creating Nancy Drew for The CW, Landau was a writer on The Magicians and Wayward Pines as well as a coproducer on See. Alongside Taylor, the New Mexico native developed Nancy Drew and later expanded the universe with Tom Swift.

Taylor, for her part, got her start on Lost, Falling Skies, Touch, The Vampire Diaries and The Gifted.