Best Women Running TV Shows: From Nancy Drew’s Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor to Vampire Academy’s Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre

Everything We Know About Season 2 of ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’
Quinta Brunson

The Philadelphia native started out by producing her own Instagram series titled Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date. Brunson also developed content for BuzzFeed before turning her focus to the TV landscape. She booked roles as an actress in iZombie, Single Parents and Miracle Workers before starring in HBO’s sketch show A Black Lady Sketch Show.

In 2021, Brunson became the creator, executive producer and star of Abbott Elementary. The show was nominated for five Emmy awards and brought home the trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

