Amy and Sheldon’s 1st Kiss

“I was sick with something, like a bad respiratory cold. And it was ironic because I always took care of myself, and here I am sick during one of the very rare times I have to kiss her. And kiss her several times because I knew we’d have to do several takes. I was like, This is unbelievable! I felt bad about it, I really did,” the Hollywood alum shared in the book, praising his costar: “Mayim is always very game and never one to worry about those things too much, although she did have some sort of thing that she was gargling every time we did a take.”

The Jeopardy! host, for her part, remembered, “The man was visibly sweating and feverish, so I rinsed with peroxide in between every kiss, every scene, every take, so that I wouldn’t get sick. It’s such a great scene, and it turned out so great, but it was a really hard night. … To think of all the work that went into it, I’m so glad it was so sweet. I really loved it. Oh, and I did not get sick.”