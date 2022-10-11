Amy and Sheldon’s 1st Time

“I love this notion of consent, and this was one of the really sweet aspects of Amy and Sheldon’s relationship. Because they communicated so differently than a lot of other people do, there were aspects of their conversation which intuitively made a tremendous amount of sense, being able to say, ‘I’m going to do this. Are you OK with this?’” Bialik said of the writers’ decision to have Sheldon and Amy have “coitus” for the first time. “It’s a really beautiful lesson for all sorts of relationships. I remember hearing from a lot of young people, or parents of young people, about how important it was how Amy and Sheldon dealt with that, and obviously the credit is all to our writers.”

Parsons added: “My very favorite thing so far has been the after-sex scene with Amy and Sheldon. I never had the opportunity to relate to anybody in that kind of way on the show, like a pillow-talk scene. I was like, ‘There’s a whole other way to talk on this show that I didn’t have access to before!’”