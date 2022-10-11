Comic-Con 2008

Comic-Con 2008 was the first moment that the cast and crew got to see the reach of their show.

“We were in a shuttle bus headed to the hotel when we learned that people had camped out overnight,” Galecki recalled, while Cuoco added, “We saw a line of people for miles. I said, ‘Oh my God! I wonder what that line is for?’ And our driver says, ‘It’s for you! It’s for The Big Bang Theory!’ We thought, ‘No, you have that wrong.’”

Lorre remembered, “There were thousands of people in this convention center room. It was standing room only! And when the cast walked out on the stage, they went berserk! It was like the Beatles.”

Nayyar, who played fan-favorite Raj for the duration of the show, said he was “in absolute awe” of the fan reaction at the time. “There were so many people screaming that you could actually feel the vibration of energy on your skin. It was just a jaw-dropping experience, like I was living someone else’s reality, not mine. And yet, there I was. It was really amazing.”

Helberg, who played the lovable Howard throughout the series, stated, “People were dressed like us and grabbing us. It was very sweaty, and very loving. I guess that goes together. Passion. Passionate love.”