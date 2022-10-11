How Kaley & Johnny 1st Started Flirting Off-Screen

“We would finish rehearsal and Kaley would just take off,” Galecki recalled. “She was the youngest — and beautiful, of course — and would just get into her cool car and peel out.” That all changed, however, when he invited her to Montecito for a weekend of board games with the rest of their male costars — coincidentally, the same weekend she had just split from her boyfriend at the time.

“I went down to the front desk and got her a cabin, which ended up being the cabin next to mine. By the time she showed up it was pretty late, and I had gone to bed. And then I got a call. It was Kaley. She said, ‘There’s a bug in my room.’ I was like, “Yeah, probably. You’re in a cabin.” She said, ‘You have to come and kill it.’ I said, ‘I’m not doing that,’” the Conners alum recalled, revealing he “was thinking, ‘Is this your way of inviting me into your hotel room basically?’ Which she later admitted it was. That was her way of flirting that night.”

He continued, “It’s such a funny story to me now and shows how clever and adorable Kaley is. You see it in her work now as a producer; she has a way of making what she wants to happen, happen. And then at a certain point, it was also what I wanted to happen. But at that point it felt a little bit premature, especially from someone who was literally jilted from a relationship four hours earlier.”

Cuoco, for her part, chimed in, “There was definitely a bug in my room and I was flirting with him! So both were true! I was like, Ooh, this could be a good way to get him in there! But that didn’t work. I couldn’t believe he turned me down. I still think he turned me down because he knew what I was doing. I used the bug as an excuse, and he still did not come over.”

Galecki — proving that the two still can banter just as easily years later — replied, “Well, I’m not that easy, Kaley. I’m not just a piece of meat. There’s a heart in here. There’s real blood that pumps through my veins, believe it or not. I have feelings. At least take me to dinner and a show first! Bug in her room. Jeez.”