How the Cast and Crew Found Out Kaley and Johnny Were Dating

“We all had different hotel rooms at Comic-Con. There were two giant buildings for this one hotel and Johnny and I weren’t even in the same building. So we were like little mice in the night, running back and forth to each other’s rooms, trying not to be noticed,” Cuoco said, laughing. “I mean, who did we think we were?”

Galecki noted, “And it was still so new that we hadn’t told the rest of the cast that we were dating yet, and here they were our closest friends. So we would all be in the hotel lobby, and Kaley and I would give each other a hug and pretend to say good night, and go our separate ways.”

Lorre, however, eventually found out while trying to make awkward small talk with the 8 Simple Rules alum one day. “This is charming looking back, but I was on a shuttle bus with the cast and I was sitting next to Kaley trying to strike up a conversation. The best I could come up with was, ‘So … what’s going on with you? You got a fella? You seeing anybody?’ Like, I’m her dad or something,” he remembered. “And she starts giggling and says, ‘Oh my God, you don’t know?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know what? What don’t I know?’ And she says, ‘I’m seeing Johnny.’”