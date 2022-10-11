Is Sheldon on the Autism Spectrum?

Throughout the series run, many fans have identified with Parsons’ iconic character — and many believe he’s on the autism spectrum. “We did not want to put a label on Sheldon, because with that comes a responsibility of authenticity … which should be respected,” series creator Chuck Lorre explained in Radloff’s book. “I think not having a label gave Jim a great deal of more freedom to play the part as he wanted to play it, as opposed to how we might have been pressured to do for a very-real syndrome that can be difficult.”

Parsons, for his part, added, “I really took it as the writers wanting to celebrate and utilize certain aspects of someone on the spectrum, but were not interested in carrying the responsibility they would feel. I mean, just getting the science right was enough of a responsibility. But looking at where we are today in the world, would you have needed to then find somebody on the spectrum to play that part? Now, that being said, who’s to say I’m not on the spectrum in some way?” the actor shared. “I’m not saying I am, but it’s called the spectrum for a reason — I just may not be at a notable point on it! I don’t know. That’s the whole point in some ways. But at the time, the more I read up on Asperger’s, I was like, Well, the writers can say no, but Sheldon sure has a lot of the same traits.”