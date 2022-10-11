Mark Hamill’s One Regret

Hamill, who guest-starred as himself on the series, revealed in the book that he wished he had seen the series in its entirety before coming on the show.

“I probably only saw 30, 40 episodes when I guest-starred, and I wish I had done this in reverse so I knew more about it when I did it, but I was determined to see all of them,” the Star Wars icon explained. “It took me months and months and months, but I’ve seen them all now. I knew they referenced all kinds of pop culture, and the characters loved comic books, science fiction, fantasy, etc., but I had no idea how ingrained it was and how they could be so subversive in their humor.”

He added: “Like, they’re planning a day to watch all the [Star Wars] movies and they said, ‘Well, you know, we’re starting out with Phantom Menace at noon and I’m just wondering if an hour is long enough to schedule for complaints.’ I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a burn! Very clever.’ Once I knew all of this, it would have really changed my experience. I would have talked to them about when they go to Skywalker Ranch, or [‘The Opening Night Excitation’] where it opens with the crawl from [Star Wars]. I thought I’d seen plenty when I did my episode, but I became a completist and saw them all. I didn’t really become enamored of it to the degree I had become until I had the experience of being on the show. I became obsessed with it.”