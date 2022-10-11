Melissa Rauch Had a Miscarriage While Dealing With Her Own Character’s Pregnancy

Rauch — who portrayed Howard’s wife, Bernadette, throughout the series — opened up about her miscarriage in a 2017 Glamour op-ed, during which she also revealed she was expecting again.

“When I did open up, I was so glad. I was still always scared I would go through a miscarriage again, but by having the article out there, it was like, ‘OK, everyone knows, and it’s OK, and let’s talk about this.’ I’m so glad it freed up on the conversation,” she said in the book, adding that she told her costars and the show runners before the essay was published. “I remember the consensus being, ‘This is the best news you could ever report,’” she recalled. “And they said, “We don’t know what we’ll do with this information, but we’re going to make it work. The most important thing is that you take care of yourself.”

Her character, meanwhile, gave birth to the couple’s first child in the December 2016 episode “The Birthday Synchronicity.” They welcomed their second child in “The Neonatal Nomenclature” in March 2018.