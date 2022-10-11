Sheldon and Penny’s Relationship

When discussing Sheldon’s decision to hug Penny — a first for the character, who famously hated touching of any kind — Parsons said, “The construction of the scene was more moving to me than the joyous ecstasy that the character was going through. The emotion I feel even as I talk about it now has to do with the chill it gave me that they put something like that together. This was a character who displayed so few emotions, especially early on, and the writers came up with the most ridiculous trigger for him to finally reveal emotion and to such a degree that he was compelled to hug Penny. It was a wonderful moment to get to do it because we had just enough history and information behind us. We were all very aware of the stakes, and they were not cheaply earned. The episode and that moment hit at the right time in the series for the show.”

Executive producer Steve Holland added, “We found out early on that Sheldon and Penny were a powerhouse combination. There was something very funny and sweet about that relationship. I think some of our best scenes were those two. They were so opposite, and they frustrated each other, but there was this deep, deep love.”