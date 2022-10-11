Sheldon’s Sexuality

The subject of Sheldon’s sexuality is also a common topic among viewers.

“I had, for several years, championed the idea that Sheldon was asexual. He had no interest, which I thought made him remarkable,” Lorre revealed in the book, adding, “Sheldon just didn’t care [about girls]. He was not attracted to anybody. He was attracted to science. There was kind of a sense that we had our own lane; that no one else was doing this.”

The Two and a Half Men creator continued: “Sheldon was complete without a relationship. And that broke ground a little bit, along with the fact that he could articulate those wishes. He was not unconsciously avoiding contact with people. He looked at it, he analyzed it, and said, ‘I want no part of this.’ Science was his mistress.”

As for the character’s eventual relationship with Amy (Bialik), Parsons noted, “I as easily accepted his asexuality as I eventually did his odd sexuality once Amy was on.”

Lorre noted, “[When we] … eventually did enter Sheldon into a relationship … we did it very slowly, and in a way that made us feel like we hadn’t done a 90-degree turn at all.”