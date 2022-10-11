‘Star Wars’ Guest Stars

Parsons couldn’t believe he was acting alongside the legendary James Earl Jones when the actor guest-starred on the show. “I knew [James Earl Jones], obviously, as the voice of Darth Vader, and CNN. But more than that, I knew of him from his long legacy of the highest art of acting … this inspirational orb of valiant actors that are floating out there, where you’re like, ‘One day I hope I get to be an orb like that.’ So there was something unsettling about the fact that he was there on our set in a weird way to me! And he was so kind! And so game to play! But it was that weird feeling of, ‘Are you sure you want to play with me? I don’t know if this is the right fit for you. It’s not because you’re not doing it well; it’s me! I blame myself!’” he joked in the book. “It’s really psychotic,’ I mean, I really should have seen a therapist over an episode like that. It’s just crazy. We were in towels in the steam room together! I was shirtless with James Earl Jones!”

He was in even more shock when the two got to work with Carrie Fisher. “That was [exhales] insane,” Parsons remembered. “I really admire her. She was much smaller than I thought she’d be. I was like, “You’re so tiny!” She’s adorable! She was really adorable.”