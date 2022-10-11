The Chinese Food

The Big Bang Theory’s prop master, Scott London, dished on all the Chinese food Sheldon and Leonard would order.

“The Chinese food pretty much got made on the day, so it was always super fresh. I used to make the rice in my prop room. I’d use Minute brown rice, add water, a little bit of sriracha, quite a bit of soy sauce to give it flavor, which would turn it more into fried rice, and then I’d put the vegetable mix with carrots and peas in it after it was cooked,” the crew member recalled. “The vegetables were usually frozen when I put them in there, but the heat from the rice alone would heat it up. I had it down to an art. One time we were coming back for a new season, and Johnny was on a soup kick for a long time, because he loved this vegetarian wonton soup, but mostly it was just broth with the sriracha sauce. I’d also chop green onions and scallions in there just to give it a little color and flavor, and we’d keep it in a thermos to stay warm. But on one of our first shows back, I got a little overzealous with the sriracha, and right in the middle of a scene he started gagging. Whoops.”