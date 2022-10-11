The Scene Kaley Hated

“The worst experience was filming ‘Serial Apeist’ and getting covered in f—king hair from head to toe. I was like, ‘Really, you guys? This is what’s happening?’ And Chuck [Lorre] just thought it was so funny. He loved it. I never understood why,” the actress shared.

“Kaley did not like that storyline,” Galecki added. “When I saw that the sequel was in the script I was like, ‘Oh f—k,’” he laughed. “But I wanted to support Kaley because she would struggle through those days. She was not happy.”