Kunal Nayyar

The U.K. native, 41, recalled feeling “a very physical reaction in my body” when he found out the show was ending. “I felt a giant weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I don’t mean this in a positive or a negative way,” added the Suspicion star, who appeared as Raj. “I mean this in an absolute honest way, that something within me was released. At that moment I said goodbye.”