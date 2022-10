Simon Helberg

“In terms of the actual, I guess what you could call the cancelation of the show, that occurred in [that] meeting, where we were informed by Chuck that the show was done. That’s what I found to be the most upsetting,” said the 41-year-old Annette star, who played Howard. “Jim didn’t cancel our show. Jim just finished the run of our show as we all did, contractually, and no one ever asked us to continue doing the show. That is not an exaggeration.”