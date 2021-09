Kaley Cuoco

Early in the show’s tenure, Cuoco secretly dated Galecki for two years before they eventually split in 2009. She has also dated the likes of Henry Cavill, Paul Blackthorne, Christopher French and Jaron Lowenstein. She was briefly engaged to Josh Resnik in 2011 and later married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013 before getting divorced in 2015. She eventually wed equestrian Karl Cook in June 2018 but the pair announced their split in 2021.