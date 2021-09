Mayim Bialik

The Call Me Kat star was previously married to Michael Stone for nearly ten years before divorcing in May 2013. The pair share two sons, Miles and Frederick. She then privately dated a man for five years before calling it quits in 2018, per an essay on her Grok Nation website. She is currently dating Jonathan Cohen, who cohosts her “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast, and even referred to him as her “partner” during a February 2021 interview with Forbes.