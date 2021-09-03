Love Lives ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and More By Miranda Siwak September 3, 2021 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 Melissa Rauch Rauch shares two children, Sadie and Brooks, with husband Winston Rauch, whom she wed in 2007. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News