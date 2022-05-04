The Wanted

Adding to the U.S.’s Irish-British invasion, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes hit the ground running a year prior to One Direction making it big. Their most popular hit in the U.S., “Glad You Came,” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group released three albums and had their own reality show, The Wanted Life, before taking a hiatus in 2014. In March 2022, news broke that Parker died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor two years prior. He was 33.