New Kids on the Block

This fivesome (Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight) have been “hangin’ tough” since 1984. The group’s career can be broken down into two legs: 1984 to 1994 and 2008 to present day. During that 14-year hiatus, Jordan and McIntyre pursued solo careers while Wahlberg (whose younger brother is Mark Wahlberg) dabbled in acting. NKOTB toured with the Backstreet Boys from 2011 to 2012 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. The group later continued to tour, joining Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul in 2017 and a bunch of other ‘80s groups in 2019. They performed at Fenway Park in Boston in August 2021.