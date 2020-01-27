Delores Tomorrow

The Chicago community leader, 34, founded a nonprofit serving teen girls of color after serving as an event planner on the Advance Team for former first lady Michelle Obama. “I’m a very private person. Even if you google my name, you don’t see many pictures. You see my footprint,” she told Us. However, she wants to continue helping young women. “I knew I needed something to disrupt my bad behavior of hiding. I needed something that was going to put me out in the front, whether I liked it or not, something that will make me choose me.”

Start weight: 280 lbs