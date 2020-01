Domenico Brugellis

Brugellis, 34, works as a food manager with the Department of Education. His 5-year-old daughter is the reason he joined the show. “I want to spend the rest of my life with her,” he told Us. “I don’t want to leave her too young. I want to make sure she has a good future and I want to be there for it all.”

Start weight: 323 lbs